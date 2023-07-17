Miles Sampa Withdraws As Surety For PF Commander Francis Muchemwa

Miles Sampa deserts PF commader

Matero Constituency PF member of parliament Miles Sampa has withdrawn as a surety of troubled former Intercity Bus Terminus Commander Francis Muchemwa who is facing corruption related charges.

Muchemwa has since been remanded and will remain behind bars until he secures the trust of another surety.

Last September, the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested the once-feared commander for possession of suspicious property worth over K12 million.

He was charged with five counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime which included a house in Silverest valued at K2.5 million

and apartments valued at K4.5 million in the same area which were all acquired between the period of 2015 to 2022.

Muchemwa is also being prosecuted for pocketing worth more than K1. 4 million as his gross earnings from June 2015 to August 31, 2021 as a Security Sergeant at Zesco Limited with the state arguing that he never worked for there.

Kalemba