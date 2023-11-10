Miles Sampa’s PF SG Ng’ona gives Chitotela 7 days to exculpate himself or else

Ng’ona gives Chitotela 7 days to exculpate himself or else…

PF Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona has given the party’s Pambabashe Constituency member of parliament Ronald Chitotela seven days to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

Chitotela earned himself a charge or gross misconduct after demanding that parliament declares the Matero parliamentary seat held by party president Miles Sampa, vacant.

“Hon Chitotela, as you are well aware, Hon Sampa happens to also be our party elected President as per the extra ordinary general conference that was held on the 24th of October 2023 at the Kenneth Kaunda International conference Centre in Lusaka,” Ng’ona told Chitotela in a letter dated November 7, 2023 and seen by Kalemba.

“It therefore follows that your highly publicized statement not only brought the party President name into ridicule and disrepute, but also the name of the PF party in general. Therefore, you are hereby given seven days in which to exculpate yourself on above allegation and show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against you,” he added.

Ng’ona said his actions action come in the wake of numerous complaints from Matero constituency PF officials over Chitotela’s conduct.

Further, Ng’ona explained that Chitotela’s conduct violated Article 74 subsection 29 of the PF constitution which forbids members to conduct themselves in a manner which brings

ridicule to the party.

Kalemba