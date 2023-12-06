Miles Sampa’s SG Morgan Ng’ona cracks whip, expells 9 MPs And Emmanuel Mwamba from PF

Ng’ona cracks whip, expells 10 from PF

IN the continuing drama featuring an all-villain cast of the PF, Miles Sampa’s Secretary General Morgan has flexed his political muscle and expelled nine members of parliament along with Emmanuel Mwamba from the party.

Ng’ona said he would this afternoon follow up the expulsions with a letter to the National Assembly to have the seats of the lawmakers declared vacant.

The nine expelled include Brian Mundubile (Mporokoso), Nickson Chilangwa (Kawambwa), Musonda Mpakata (Lupososhi), Christopher Kang’ombe (Kamfinsa), Steven Kampyongo (Shiwang’andu), Mutotwe Kafwaya (Lunte), Mulenga Fube (Chilubi), Ronald Chitotela (Pambashe), and Remember Mutale (Chitambo)

The mass expulsions come after the lapse of a two-day ultimatum given the lawmakers to explain their attendance of what he termed an unauthorized meeting, a violation of party principles.

Ng’ona told Kalemba that arrogance and pride had caused the members to be expelled because they were given an opportunity to explain themselves but chose to ignore the ultimatum.

“Now that we have expelled them, they are free to conduct themselves in whichever way they want without observing any rules as obligated by PF party members,” Ng’ona said.

Msanzala Constituency member of parliament Elias Daka was also written to but has survived the chop.

On December 2, 2023, Ng’ona wrote to the 11 PF members, demanding an explanation for their participation in what the party deems an “illegal meeting unknown to the Party leadership.”

According to the letters of expulsions written to the affected members, none of them provided any communication on the matter within the specified timeframe.

In expulsion letters addressed to each member and signed by Ng’ona, the 10 breached Article 29 subsections (c) (d) (h) (I) (j) (p) of the party constitution.

“Considering the gravity of the offences committed and your lack of remorse, we have no option but to expel you from the party with immediate effect,” Ng’ona stated in the letters.

The expelled were further directed to surrender all party properties and documents in their possession and are prohibited from participating in any Patriotic Front programs henceforth.

With the expulsions, it remains to be seen how the Edgar Lungu-led group of the PF will react and weave themselves out of the Mbampe dribble.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba