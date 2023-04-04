MILLERS ADMIT SHORTAGE OF MEALIE MEAL IN SOME PARTS OF THE COUNTRY

The Millers Association of Zambia-MAZ- has admitted the shortage of mealie meal in some parts of the country with reports mainly coming from Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces.

MAZ President Andrew Chintala attributes the shortage to the continued illegal smuggling of the commodity to neighboring countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania.

Government through the Ministry of Agriculture has on several occasions assured the nation that Zambia is food secure beyond the next harvest and expects mealie meal prices to gradually reduce.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr Chintala has assured that the association will put in place measures aimed at addressing this situation and ensure price stability on the market.

And a check by Phoenix News in various retail outlets and mini markets in Lusaka has revealed that 25kg bags of mealie have completely run out with only 5kg bags in stock.

Meanwhile, some Lusaka residents talked to by Phoenix News are concerned with the persistent shortage of the commodity and are now calling on authorities to urgently abate the situation.

PHOENIX NEWS