MILLERS PREDICT TOUGH 2024/2025 CROP MARKETING SEASON

The Millers’ Association of Zambia-MAZ- has predicted a tough 2024/2025 crop marketing season owing to the deficit in crop production recorded in the last farming cycle.

MAZ President Andrew Chintala tells Phoenix News in an interview, that the difficulty in the crop marketing season is because of the anticipated high demand for maize and other farm products.

Mr. Chintala says the high demand for the various crops will however influence prices which will be on the rise and further pose a challenge to the millers’ quest to secure enough stock for production.

He has however assured that the sector will secure adequate stocks from the local produce before considering any imports.

According to 2023/2024 crop forecast survey results, Zambia recorded over 1.3 million metric tons maize deficit, representing a 30 percent reduction compared to last season, largely due to the drought situation that the country experienced in the last farming season.

