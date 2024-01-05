MINES MINISTER DISAPPOINTED WITH RECENT PROTEST BY MINE WORKER UNIONS OVER KCM OPERATIONS

By Chileshe Mwango

Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe is disappointed with the recent protest by mine worker unions on the Copperbelt over operations at Konkola Copper Mines-KCM- despite government’s transparency on the takeover of the mine by Vedanta resources and processes required before full operations begin.

3 Mine worker unions and KCM employees on Wednesday this week protested, demanding the immediate resumption of production at the mine and payment of their 20 percent salary increment and the K2500 one-off payment under Vedanta.

But addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. Kabuswe is shocked with the protest when all mine worker unions have been involved in all processes even before Vedanta Resources was picked as the equity shareholder at KCM.

He has disclosed that all challenges at KCM have been resolved following the return of Vedanta and that all documents have been signed.

Mr. Kabuswe said government and Vedanta have done their part and that what is remaining is for the court to commence the process of removing a liquidator at KCM which will soon start as Vedanta has today filed a consent judgment which is expected to facilitate for the speedy finalization of the process.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kabuswe has brushed aside people questioning the capacity of Mopani Copper Mine’s equity partner, investment resources holdings, saying the company has the capacity and working together with government will develop the mine.

