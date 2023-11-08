MINIMUM WAGE CATEGORIES EXPLAINED
Henry Kapata writes….
For SHOP WORKERS EFFECTIVE 1st January 2024, revision and formulation of Minimum Wages:
✅ Handy person, you are now at Minimum K2,313.10.minimum
✅ Sales Assistant or packer, you are now at K2,722.57.minimum
✅ Assistant bicycle Assembler or Assistant Dispatch Clerk, you are now at k3,137.75 Minimum
✅ Audiovisual equipment repairer, machine operator, you are now at k4,099.43 Minimum
✅ Credit controller, Supervisor, you are now at k4,464.94 Minimum.
✅ Qualified book keeper, you are now at K4,638.25 Minimum.
Henry Kapata
Director and Spokesperson
Ministry of Information and Media.