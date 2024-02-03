MINISTER FELIX MUTATI NOT INVOLVED IN DRUG TRAFFICKING CASE- GOVT

Statement For Immediate Release

MINISTER FELIX MUTATI NOT INVOLVED IN DRUG TRAFFICKING CASE

Government would like to clarify media reports doings the rounds on social

media that Science and Technology Minister Felix Matati has been arrested for drug trafficking related offences by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

The correct position is that, the Felix Mutati being referred to in the matter, is a different individual bearing similar names with the Minister. The nation may be interested to note that the Minister is currently away on duty in North Western

province.

(Original copy signed)

Thabo Kawana

PERMANENT SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA

2nd February,