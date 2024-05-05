MINISTER OF GREEN ECONOMY LEADS CRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL CHARCOAL BURNERS AT DAWN

Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Eng. Collins Nzovu, led a proactive crackdown on illegal charcoal traders along Mumbwa road during the early hours of the day.

This operation underscores the Ministry’s steadfast dedication to preserving Zambia’s precious natural resources.

Under Eng. Nzovu’s leadership, the Ministry remains firmly committed to enforcing environmental regulations and fostering a culture of conservation across the nation, in line with the New Dawn administration’s promises.

This decisive action reinforces the government’s ban on charcoal production, emphasizing sustainability for the benefit of future generations.