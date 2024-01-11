MINISTER, PS AND OTHER UPND MEMBERS SUE STATE FOR COMPENSATION

By Darius Choonya

Five Members of the ruling United Party For National Development (UPND) have sued the state seeking among other reliefs, damages for false imprisonment.

The five are Small Medium Entreprises Minister Elias Mubanga, Patrick Mucheleka who is Permanent Secretary for Special Duties, UPND National Youth Secretary Samuel Ngwira, Chinyimba Bwalya and Kelvin Kalusha Bwalya.

According to a statement of claim filed before the Lusaka High Court, the five say they were apprehended and arrested without reasonable cause by the Zambia Police Service for 31 days from September 13, 2020 to October 3, 2020 at Kasama Police Station on charges of aggravated robbery and malicious damage to property.

They however, say during trial, the state released them through a nolle prosequi for lack of evidence.

Arising from that, the complainants want to be compensated by the state for damages that include mental distress, mental anguish, emotional distress, inconvenience and embarrassment among other reliefs.