MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE DISPELS ALLEGATIONS OF REDUCING FERTILIZER PACKS FOR COOPERATIVES

The Ministry of Agriculture in Manyinga district in North-western Province has dispelled allegations that the ministry reduced the number of fertilizer packs for each cooperative, but has instead shared the packs to accommodate the newly formed cooperatives.

District Agriculture Coordinator Emmanuel Nkweto said the ministry in the district has no other option but to share the packs the district is going to receive to both old and new cooperatives.

“We have just shared the packs accordingly to accomplish new cooperatives,” Mr Nkweto said.

He has also urged the beneficiaries under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) not to sell legumes like ground nuts and soya beans which they are going to receive, but put them to good use.

Mr Nkweto said there is still adequate time for farmers to consider these crops besides maize in order to earn extra income for their families.

He further said government is committed to see that farmers have diversified in their production and ensure that they have nutritious food security for their households.

Meanwhile, District Agricultural Committee Chairperson Peter Kapobe has called on government to increase the amount of fertilizer packs allocated to Manyinga district as many farmers have shown desire and interest in venturing into agriculture.

“As you can see the farming community is increasing year in year out, so more farming inputs are needed,”he said.

Mr Kapobe has however commended government for showing commitment in improving the agriculture sector in the district and nation at large.