MINISTRY OF LANDS COMPLETES PROCESSING TITLE DEEDS FOR THE 300 KASOMPE AIRSTRIP DEMOLITIONS

By Balewa Zyuulu

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima has disclosed that his ministry has completed the processing of title deeds for the displaced Kasompe Airstrip residents in Chingola on the Copperbelt.

Last year, over 300 houses built on Kasompe Airstrip land in Chingola district on the Copperbelt were demolished by Chingola City Council to protect the airstrip which is a national asset and key to the economy of Chingola.

However, Mr. Muchima says although the residents illegally erected structures on the said land, the government has since allocated them another settlement area within the province.

The minister says all the title deeds will be handed over to the residents within the shortest possible time, further warning that the government will not condone any more encroachments across the country.

PHOENIX NEWS