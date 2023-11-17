Mixed reactions as Pastor Adeboye narrates how God suspended winter in US for his sake because he doesn’t like cold weather

The internet is abuzz with reactions as Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), shared a rather testimony during a church service.

The respected cleric narrated how he believes God suspended winter in the United States for his sake because he doesn’t like cold weather.

In the viral video clip from the church service, Pastor Adeboye humorously recounted his experience, stating that during his recent visit to the US, he was expecting a cold winter. However, to his surprise, the winter seemed to have been suspended, providing milder temperatures during his stay.

The pastor explained that he had informed God about his preference for warmer climates, and according to his testimony, God granted his request by holding back the usual harsh winter conditions