Mizinga Melu continues shining as SADC names her CEO of the year

ABSA Bank Chief Executive Officer Mizinga Melu has bagged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) CEO of the year award at the African Bank 4.0 Awards which were held in Johannesburg, South Africa last evening.

The prestigious award recognizes exceptional, visionary leaders who navigate complex challenges, foster growth, and have led their organizations to unprecedented success while leaving a profound impact on the diverse SADC region.

The award aims to recognize and celebrate personalities from the Fintech, banking, and financial services industry across the SADC region.

The awards ceremony also saw Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB’s) Mwangala Muyoyeta emerge the SADC best Chief Information Officer (CIO) while Zambia National Commercial Bank (Zanaco) Chief Executive Officer Mukwandi Chibesakunda got the Zambia CEO of the year award.

And speaking after winning the award, Melu said it is time that women stood up and competed at the international level and that she hopes her achievement will motivate other women to put up their best in their endeavours.

“I am greatly honoured to have been named the best CEO of the year in the SADC Region by the African Bank 4.0 Awards. To be recognised regionally is a massive achievement not only for me, but for Zambia as well. I hope this award inspires the youth and women to believe in themselves and that we can compete at the international level in any field, including the corporate world. I celebrate this award with my colleagues to whom I am highly indebted at Absa Zambia and Absa Group,” Melu said.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mazuba Monze, says Ms. Melu is inspiring a generation of young people in Zambia to aspire for hard work and that the country is proud of her as she has been a torchbearer for excellence.

In a speech made on her behalf by Deputy High Commissioner Inonge Mwenya, Monze encouraged Ms. Melu to continue working hard.

“We wish to wholeheartedly congratulate Ms. Mizinga Melu for winning this prestigious award. We are absolutely ecstatic and proud of this daughter of Zambia who is really an exceptional torchbearer in raising the country’s image and making a difference beyond Zambia. We wish to encourage you to keep up the spirit because you are inspiring a whole generation of young ladies and gentlemen to follow your footsteps,” she said.

Thi is according to a statement issued by

Tamara Nyirenda, the First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambia High Commission

South Africa.

Kalemba