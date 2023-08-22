M’MEMBE BELIEVES IN A CULTURE WHERE PROPAGANDA IS MISTAKEN FOR WISDOM

…..His aim is to keep the populace alarmed by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary

YESTERDAY, Socialist Party President, Fred M’membe, stated on his Facebook page that a named State House security officer bolted with approximately $5 million from the grounded private aircraft at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) minutes after the aircraft was intercepted.

He further stated that the State House security officer is believed to have been on a special assignment to collect the bags of dollars from KKIA for onward delivery.

Now, looking at the tight security apparatus that is installed at our state of the art facility, how can one State House security officer check in, gain entry to the strongroom where dollars were kept, get $5 million cash and disappear without any trace? How possible is it in today’s Zambia where almost everyone is a journalist for one to escape from such a busy arena without being caught on an IPhone camera? Why did Fred only report about this State House security officer after the briefing by DEC? Is it because the revelations by DEC contradicted his earlier propaganda of $11 million and he was trying to justify it? And why didn’t he mention the name of the officer?

When you carefully analyse Fred’s statement, and all the other statements he has been making since President Hakainde Hichilema ascended to the highest office in the land, you will discover that he aims for two things; one, to paint State House as corrupt and untrustworthy to the eastern world, and two, to make our Republican President look tribal in the eyes of the Zambian populace. What State House and the Zambians in general should know is that Fred has deep rooted hate for the New Dawn administration. His hate has made him a desperado, and it drives him to use tribe as a means to a political end, and also propaganda as a way of appealing to people’s emotions, and to control perceptions. What is so funny about this guy is that he still thinks we live in the days of the Post Newspapers only where he used to mix the truth and propaganda and defend it religiously without anybody catching him off guard!

With that said, I would like to urge Fred and his cohorts to exercise politics free of malice. The Adolf Hitler popular culture ideology where propaganda is mistaken for knowledge, pity is called compassion, flattery is called love, tension is called peace and gossip is known as news won’t help him in today’s world. We know that the popular culture calls for him to constantly and consistently spread propaganda so that people in the end believe it. The whole aim of M’membe’s political ideology is to keep the populace alarmed by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.

If Fred is going to continue on this dangerous path in pursuing his political journey after being caught lying between his teeth, we are going to conclude that ECL’s falling on him like a tone of bricks scattered his brains because there’s no sane politician who premises his political ideology on lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories in order to appeal to people’s emotions, and to control perceptions.

Issued by//

Chrispine Chambwa

CHILANGA UPND DISTRICT DIPS – IN CHARGE OF MEDIA