M’MEMBE IS A FATHER OF TRIBALISM AND HAS DIVIDED THE COUNTRY USING THE POST NEWSPAPER – Mark Simuuwe

M’MEMBE IS A FATHER OF TRIBALISM AND HAS DIVIDED THE COUNTRY USING THE POST NEWSPAPER , LET POLICE INVESTIGATE; WE CHALLENGE HIM TO GIVE US AN INSTANCE IN WHICH ANYONE IN UPND GOVERNMENT EVER USED HATE SPEECH.

By Mark Simuuwe

It is shocking to read Fred M’membe’s post on tribalism.So Fred does not know that hate speech on account of tribe , race or region is criminalized under section 70 of the Penal Code Cap. 87 of the laws of Zambia ? Check the section attached herein .

Shamelessly, we are in this mess because of Fred M’membe’s reckless use of the PostNewspaper and coined a term ,’Bantustan’.

Fred pushed this tribal agenda against the people of Southern Province , Western , North – Western and Later on those in Lusaka rural , Central , and Copperbelt rural almost every week .

He attacked Anderson Kambela Mazoka day and night and also coined the discussion of Zambezi people .

To hear him talk of those arrested for tribalism today is a mockery . He is the father of it and he needs to answer for his hate speech in the Postnewspaper . Umulandu taubola .

We have Post Newspapers about his writings in our archives and we shall soon do a documentary for people to know how divisive Fred has been and why we call him the father of tribalism .

Just to campaign for PF , Fred called UPND regional and a group of people that practice extreme tribalism.

He went to attack Anderson until the last nail was put on his Coffin . Even after Mazoka’s death , Fred went for the dead and criticized him even more, later married his child .

When HH was elected UPND leader , Fred shifted the fight to HH. He then realized UPND had grown and spread its tentacles to Western , North Western , Copperbelt Rural , Central , and Lusaka rural – at this point , Fred went for UPND and called a Zambezi Party .

When Fred joined politics, part of his message was tribalism . Am sure many of you may have read some of our responses to him when he started the tribal attacks recently – we challenge Fred to point at an individual from government using hate speech against other tribes . Let Fred tell the Nation which person has ever pushed or expressed hate speech against any ethnic group in government and when.

We challenge him to use the actual words used by such a person .

Instead of making a wild claim , it is better that Fred owns up and acted as a responsible citizen if at all he has some iota of shame . It is time for us as a country to put an end to ethnic hatred for good .

We have seen what ethnic hegemony has done to Rwanda , Sudan , and other countries. Tribal wars are difficult to end once they start and the scar is for life . In Rwanda , those of you who may want to know can browse online to check how the church was also involved in causing ethnic war to the extent that thousands of people died .

Am sure many of you may wonder why we have so many Rwandese in Zambia ; it is because they ran away from the tribal conflict in Rwanda and for fear of dying , they abandoned their country for good . Is this what we want to see in Zambia ?

Today , it is shameful and hypocritical to also see some outspoken clergy failing to condemn ethnic hegemony being created in the country, just like some of them by denomination participated in the Rwanda genocide .

It is for this reason that we have always asked the clergy to stick to their calling than fueling ethnic hegemony.

Lastly , we are advantaged as a country because we have enough laws to deal with people causing ethnic hegemony. Such persons are better in jail that putting the whole country into chaos .

Already what he is skillfully advancing in his post is ethnic hegemony.

Ends //