M’membe is implying that only Bembas and Lozis can govern this country, says Nkombo
Fred M’membe is implying that only Bembas and Lozis are capable of governing this country, says Local Government minister Garry Nkombo.
And Nkombo said he has files on his desk showing how fraudulent road contracts were awarded to PF officials, including one where the former parliamentary candidate in Kapiri was allowed to indicate that he was working on 28 kilometers instead of 23 kilometers.
Speaking when handling over CDF marketeers’ grants in Kapiri Mposhi district, Nkombo said that tribal politics is divisive and should be encouraged in a modern democracy.
"I am now addressing Dr Fred M'membe. This Bemba courage, Lozi wisdom narrative should not be encouraged. And I am telling you people gathered here that you should reject such leaders. We have about 72 tribes in this country, and this narrative being propagated by Dr Fred M'membe is implying that only two tribes are capable of providing leadership in this country. The Bemba courage and Lozi wisdom will not take us anyway. This is divisive. And practicing…
Clearly he did not mean that! Stop this tribal politics at once, Gary.
Just because one Tonga president is struggling badly does not mean all Tongas are useless. In fact, to me, Gary you yourself should have been president.
Why do you feel you have to respond to Fred everything he pokes your policies? You have increased his popularity so much, played into his hands, exactly what he wanted. Now he even has the required badge of having been detained by the president.
Fred is talking too much and when you talk too much you end up talking wrong things am just sad that in Zambia the type of opposition parties we have are not adding up value to the country look at what Fred membe said about SADC this guy should take it easy he is speeding too much.
He is frustrated as he is in opposition for two
Years only.
HH talked more than Mmembe when he was in opposition including use of vulgar language.