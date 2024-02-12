MMEMBE, KALABA, KBF, KUNDA, NAWAKWI, SNUB ECL LED UKWA PARTY AGENDA

…Kalaba refused to sign the UKWA party statement and so did NAWAKWI…

Opposition parties have snubbed the newly formed political party led by PF faction leader Edgar Lungu. A grouping of mostly one man political party was convened to announce the formation of a political party disguised as an alliance, with some funny name, United Kwacha Alliance (UKA). Insiders say this grouping will be led by Lungu.

Socialist Party leader Fred Mmembe has described the grouping as a joke as they do not inspire confidence. “That group is not inspiring and SP cannot be part of the joke. Those people had a chance to improve the lives of Zambians when they had power for 10 years but they failed. What new ideas do they have? Anyway we wish them the best”

PF President Miles Sampa says Mr Lungu has gone alone and the former ruling party is intact and will not join any alliance with one man parties. PF is strong on its own and will continue rebranding by flushing out the hijackers like Lungu and his minions.

KBF says he will call for press conference to respond to the UKA party he has disassociated his party to the grouping saying he was not invited and even if he was, he would not be part of the jokers