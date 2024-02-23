M’membe must lead UKA… In the event SP joins alliance – Paul Moonga

1
902
Paul Moonga
Paul Moonga

M’membe must lead UKA – Moonga … In the event SP joins alliance

Fred M’membe must lead the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) in the event he joins the alliance, says Socialist Party (SP) central committee member Paul Moonga. Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga said the best time for his party to join UKA would be to contest the 2026 general elections alone, in anticipation that no single.. . https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/mmembe-must-lead-uka-moonga-in-the-event-sp-joins-alliance

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here