M’MEMBE PAYS LAST RESPECT TO LATE NAMIBIAN PRESIDENT GEINGOB

Lusaka, Thursday (February 8, 2024)

Socialist Party – SP President, Fred M’membe, says it is sad that third President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, has died at a time when Africa needed strong leaders in the changing global situation.

President Geingob, 82, died on Sunday at Lady Pohamba Hospital in the Capital, Windhoek.

Speaking when he signed a Book of Condolences at the Embassy of Namibia in Zambia, Dr. M’membe said the loss is huge especially for leaders coming from the national liberation history.

The Opposition Leader said President Geingob understood the importance of the Non Aligned Movement, Pan Africanism and he demonstrated it, in the last few years, through speeches or interviews that went viral.

Dr. M’membe said Africa has lost a great Pan Africanist, a Leader committed to Non Alignment, a true African Patriot, without ceasing to be a Namibian Patriot.

“I had a personal interaction with President Geingob in the late 1970s. I cooperated with South West Africa People’s Organisation – SWAPO during that period. I joined South African Communist Party in 1978 when I was a student at the University which also made me part of the African National Congress – ANC. I have since been associated with the Namibian Independence struggle from that point,” he said.

Dr. M’membe said he held President Geingob in high esteem as he was a man of great intellect, simplicity and humility.

“At that stage I could see that he was destined for high offices both in SWAPO and Government. For us, he was our leader just as much as he was a Leader for the Namibian people. It is a great loss and a painful one. A generation of leaders I have personally known in our region is disappearing and you are not replacing them more with new ones who you know. It is sad,” he said.