M’MEMBE SHIFTS FOCUS FROM 2026 TO 2031 ELECTIONS

By George Lemba(Koswe)

Socialist party boss Fred Vaseline M’membe has shifted his focus from the 2026 elections to 2031 polls saying it will be difficult to win under the current situation where the UPND government has given Zambians free education, K30 million CDF and the massive civil service recruitments taking place.

“We can’t win elections in 2026 … we need to work hard so we target 2031 after HH . At the rate he is moving with CDF, recruitment and free education, it will be hard to run campaigns especially after he resolves Mealie Meal , Fuel and Mining issues. Already he seems to get it right and this will make it hard for us to campaign,” says Fred M’membe.