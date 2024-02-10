M’MEMBE’S PRESSER IS ZERO EFFORT – MWEETWA

By Michael Nyumbu

MINISTER of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, has described the recent Press Conference by opposition Socialist Party Leader, Dr. Fred M`membe, as empty and full of zeroes.

Speaking in Choma on Friday, Mweetwa said he expects M`membe to discuss Government policies he disagrees with and offer alternatives as opposed to mere politicking.

The Chief Government Spokesperson faulted M`membe for failing to discuss pertinent issues affecting the nation and offer solutions, apart from sounding bitter against President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mweetwa accused the Opposition Leader of being an opportunist who tries to divide the Nation through comments such as those bordering on the Barotseland issue when he seemingly does not have full-circle information.

Speaking at the same briefing, Minister of Youths, Sports and Art, Elvis Nkandu, also castigated M`membe for what he considered as provocative utterances full of untruths.

Nkandu said the New Dawn Administration has made positive strides in improving the welfare of the Country through policies such as free education and various youth empowerment programs.

He reminded the opposition that the current Administration has a five-year mandate, hence they should not conclude that Government has failed just yet.

During a Press Conference in Lusaka on Friday morning, M`membe said, among other things, that President Hakainde Hichilema should be voted out of Office in 20226 for failing to manage the Country.

