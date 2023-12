President Mnangagwa has set February 3, 2024 as the date for six by-elections to fill the vacancies created by the recall of CCC legislators on November 10.

The President proclaimed the date in Statutory Instrument 235 of 2023 where he also set December 18, as the date the Nomination Court will sit to nominate candidates for the by-elections.

The six constituencies are Pelandaba, Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North.

Source – The Herald