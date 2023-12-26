MOBILISE AS NATIONALS, NOT AS REGIONALISTS – SUNDAY CHANDA

As Zambians celebrate the festive season, political parties should mobilise as nationalists and not regionalists, Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has said.

Mr Chanda said: “Politicians and political parties must also realise that the answer to any alleged tribalism is not more tribalism and regionalism, just like the answer to racism is not more racism.”

“If one has to exist as ‘One Zambia, One Nation’, it has to be mobilised as such, not on regions and tribes,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Daily Mail