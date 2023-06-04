MODERN CHURCH BUILDINGS HAVE LOST THAT ORIGINAL TOUCH IN DESIGN – DICKSON JERE

During my Sunday morning drives today, my mind raced to different churches dotted around town. What hit my mind is that the newer ones lack character or that ‘spiritual’ fear that Church buildings presented in olden days.

Look at the old church buildings – they have gothic architectural designs – and somehow makes the Church building feels like a Church building complete with the Bell…spirituality is felt when you enter as you are confronted with the burning smell of incense…

The new Church buildings just lack that sense of spiritual design of Church building of the medieval times. Just look at our Cathedral of the Holy Cross built many moons ago compared to the newer ones…

What happened? Architects?