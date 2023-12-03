Mohbad’s father’s lawyer has written to Mohbad’s wife for DNA test but she refuse to reply”- Bukky Jesse reveals

Controversial blogger Bukky Jesse has revealed that Mohbad’s father’s lawyer has formally written to Wumi, the wife of the deceased singer, requesting a DNA test for their son, Liam.

She stated that Mohbad’s father’s lawyer has contacted Wunmi to take sample from Liam for the DNA test but she failed to reply back as at the time she’s speaking.

She further has drawn attention to the involvement of actress Iyabo Ojo, who is accused of supporting Mohbad’s wife’s stance.

She said that Iyabo Ojo has been the one shouting that Wunmi is ready for DNA but she refuse to tell the public the truth after Mohbad’s wife refuse to reply her father-in-law’s request via his laywer.