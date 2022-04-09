MONGU/LIMULUNGA ROAD CONSTRUCTION UNDERWAY – HH

By Kalani Muchima…

President Hakainde Hichilema says with or without money, government will work on the Mongu/Limulunga Road now famed the Treason Road in the Western Province of Zambia.

Speaking in Mongu last night, President Hichilema said the road is an important infrastructure that deserves attention from government.

The Head of State further says just like the Mongu/Limulunga Road, all roads needing attention in Zambia must be worked on with or without Zambia having resources.

He has directed his Minister of Infrastructure Charles Milupi to ensure resources are mobilized to work on dilapidated national roads needing urgent attention.

President Hichilema has assured the Zambian people that his government is committed to delivering on its promises.

The Head of State is in Mongu for the Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony.