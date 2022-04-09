MONGU/LIMULUNGA ROAD CONSTRUCTION UNDERWAY – HH
By Kalani Muchima…
President Hakainde Hichilema says with or without money, government will work on the Mongu/Limulunga Road now famed the Treason Road in the Western Province of Zambia.
Speaking in Mongu last night, President Hichilema said the road is an important infrastructure that deserves attention from government.
The Head of State further says just like the Mongu/Limulunga Road, all roads needing attention in Zambia must be worked on with or without Zambia having resources.
He has directed his Minister of Infrastructure Charles Milupi to ensure resources are mobilized to work on dilapidated national roads needing urgent attention.
President Hichilema has assured the Zambian people that his government is committed to delivering on its promises.
The Head of State is in Mongu for the Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony.
Such statements we have read throughout our lives. And surprisingly they all have the same clonsing.”Has assured that his government is committed to delivering on its promises”.
We shall keep our hopes high… the fact that he didn’t mention Kaoma-Lusaka road, maybe just maybe action will be used to assure Zambians on that.
Mwanawasa only sang his anti corruption song once and that followed was action.
Sata sang his link Zambia song once and action followed both men to death.
ECL sang his no vision and lya mwibala songs once each. And that followed was action of no direction and stealing.
I wish, him too, could sing anti corruption and link Zambia songs combined only once. Then vigorously act.
Alas, he’s singing everything capable of pleasing his supporters. Everything to him seems to be a priority.
Don’t chase two rabbits at once or else you lose both.