Monkey ‘Kidnaps’ Dog In India

Viral footage has caught the moment a monkey “kidnapped” a dog in the Parkota area of India.

A small dog with black and white fur was grabbed by a monkey twice its size on Saturday, March 18.

In the video shared by Daily Mail on Monday, the monkey was seen looking around while the dog repeatedly slipped from his grip.

The dog was flapping its legs as the monkey set it down on the roof for a second, only to grab it again and take off.

The monkey jumped from the roof to an adjacent balcony while holding the dog tightly to its chest.

What happened to the kidnapped dog after is unclear.

Credit: Daily Mail