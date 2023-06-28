Monthly Price Review Causing Fuel Shortages- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba



Monthly Price Review Causing Fuel Shortages

It has become a monthly ceremony where filling stations do not stock fuel at the Month-end and this disruption greatly inconveniences motorists.

This is attributable or as a result of the anticipated fuel price adjustment made at every monthly review and clearly Oil Marketing Companies are caught up in cushioning anticipated losses or unexpected profits if the price went up.

Looking at the factors that cause fuel price fluctuations such as the international price of oil and the prevailing exchange rate in June, what’s your guess? Will the price adjustment go up or down?