MOPANI COPPER MINE DISSOLVES NKANA FC EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AFTER DIRE PERFORMANCE

Mopani Copper Mine, the majority owner of Nkana Football Club, has with immediate effect dissolved the club’s executive committee due to the team’s abysmal performance this season.

Nkana, currently languishing second from bottom with just one game remaining in the first round of the Zambian Super League, have endured a torrid campaign marked by nine defeats, three victories, and four draws from their opening 16 matches.

The outgoing leadership, in a desperate attempt to turn things around, placed Beston Chambeshi on administrative leave just three games into the season and replaced him with Ian Bakala, who made the switch from Forest Rangers. However, Bakala’s arrival failed to spark a turnaround, leaving Mopani with no choice but to take drastic action.

Mopani’s decision sends shockwaves through the Zambian footballing landscape. Nkana, a 13-time Super League champion and last season’s ninth-place finisher, are a traditional powerhouse of Zambian football.

However, supporters, weary of the recent struggles, are likely to welcome the change in leadership at the club if can be translated into change of results on the pitch.

Mopani is expected to announce new leadership soon, with the hope of steering the club back on course and reigniting the fire that once made Nkana one of the most feared teams in Zambia.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.