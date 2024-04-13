MOPANI SALE ILLEGAL – SANGWA

THE Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) has been sold contrary to Government’s claims that there was no sale and that the transaction is illegal because it did not have Parliamentary approval as is prescribed by the Constitution, State Counsel John Sangwa has said.

Mr Sangwa, one of the country’s renowned constitutional lawyers says while the Mopani negotiated deal was fantastic, its sale to International Resource Holdings (IRH) was illegal and against the dictates of the Constitution https://dailynationzambia.com/2024/04/mopani-sale-illegal-sangwa/