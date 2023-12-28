MORE PROTESTS: Youths In Eastern DRC Demonstrate Against Fraudulent Elections

Opposition Ensemble Pour la Republique party youths in Goma of North Kivu Province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have taken to the streets to protest the ongoing catastrophic 2023 General Elections.

The youths in Goma have joined their counterparts in the capital Kinshasa who suffered repression from the police who unlawfully teamed up with the ruling UDPS militia group to attack the citizens.

New tensions are rising in the war-ravaged city of Goma where youths have barricaded roads and call on the fraudulent Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) to cancel the election immediately.

The youths have called out CENI President Dénis Kadima Kazadi to immediately discontinue the publication of the unsatisfactory favouring Fèlix Tshisekedi.

Several local and international obseveration missions and civil societies have called for the annulation of the election due to the plethora of irregularities.-DRC News Today