MORE TROUBLE, PF ACCUSES ITS MP ANDREW LUBUSHA OF PERSUADING COUNCILLORS IN HIS CONSTITUENCY TO DEFECT TO UPND

5th January 2023

Guidance for Patriot Front Party Members in Eastern Province

As we start the new year of 2024, the Patriot Front Party in Eastern Province extends New Year wishes to the people and its members, especially our former President of the Republic of Zambia Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

We note with sadness and disappointment that the Province faces numerous challenges stemming from current poor governance by the UPND in agricultural policies, causing hardship, hunger and uncertainty among our farmers.

The PF’s steadfast commitment to it’s proven agricultural policies, characterized by early farming input distribution and successful harvests during its decade in power, remains unwavering.

Regrettably, recent incidents involving Party officials publicly criticizing their own elected officials and the disturbing reports of Chipangali MP Andrew Lubusha who is also the out going Provincial Chairman, supporting and persuading councillors to defect to UPND by using Party structures have raised concerns. The Party wishes to categorically state that such acts of confusion and division from any senior member of the Party will be met with full force without fear.

It is in this vein that the Party in the Province wishes to warn any erring members regardless of their positions. The Party will not tolerate any acts of treachery or betrayal of trust.

The actions of the out going Provincial Chairman Andrew Lubusha are unacceptable and will not be tolerated at all. We have noted the schemes and manuevres by the outgoing Chairman trying to bring confusion between the Councillors and the Council Chairperson in Chipangali .We urge our Councillors to remain loyal to the Party and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who adopted them.

Party members are therefore urged and guided to refrain from making public statements or radio appearances without explicit instructions from the national coordinating teams. The party will take decisive action against members engaging in unauthorized radio programs mainly to discredit senior or elected party members.

All District, constituency, Ward and Section Chairmen are directed accordingly not to allow anyone to abuse them for selfish political mileage especially from the miles Sampa rebel group.

Let me share that the East PF positions will soon be restructured to counter silent defections that is aimed at weakening the Party.

In pursuit of unity and a better future for our party, PF in Eastern Province is guided as above and ask our members to remain dedicated to safeguarding the interests of the party and its supporters.

In another development, the Party in Eastern Province is very disappointed with our PF Chadiza MP Mr Jonathan Daka who has accepted to be appointed as the Deputy Whip of opposition in Parliament by the rebel faction of Miles Sampa and his stooges. We urge the District and the Constituency to disregard his appointment by the unrecognizable channels of leadership other than that of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and our able Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda. Honorable Anthony Kasandwe remains our recognized deputy whip of the opposition PF. We want to also urge our members in the Province not to deal with any MP or leader who wants to exert the Miles Sampa agenda. Miles Sampa is a rebel and remains an expelled member of the Party.

The Party in the East is confident in the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda to resolve this impasse.We are assured that the Party Secretariat is aware about the erring members of Parliament who have continued to align themselves to UPND and want to distabilize the PF without shame. PF is not for sale. It’s high time we take the bull by it’s horns. The appeasement policy of these rebel MPs will erode the confidence from our structures and the general membership.

I have today onward taken over the position of Provincial Chairmanship until that time the Secretariat will appoint an interim Committee.All members should be guided as such for now.

William Phiri

Eastern Province Interim Provincial Chairman.