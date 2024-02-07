Moroccan media claims Motsepe could be influencing Bafana results at 2023 Afcon

A Moroccan news outlet has raised concerns about Confederation of African Football (Caf) President Patrice Motsepe’s consistent attendance at South Africa matches at 2023 Afcon.

The website SATV.MA put up a story that implied Motsepe’s presence at the games could have put pressure on match officials to benefit the Bafana Bafana team.

The CAF boss has been present at all of South Africa’s games including the last-16 clash against Morocco.

The report stated: “Many of those interested in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and sports analysts noted that the President of Caf (Patrice) Motsepe attends most of the matches of his country’s South African national team, and wondered whether his attendance was intentional.

“Despite the difference of mobility due to the playing of his team in several stadiums, after his move to San Pedro to face Morocco and from the city of Yamoussoukro to face Cape Verde, which made many followers consider his presence could put strong pressure on the referees at the stadium and the rulers, and therefore, influence their decisions, which may bring the game out of its sports nature.”