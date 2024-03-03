MOROCCO COACH JORGE VILDA DESCRIBE THE COPPER QUEENS AS THE GALACTICOS OF AFRICAN WOMEN FOOTBALL.

They have a very scaring squad with super individual players who can change your game plan due to their brilliance. You have no idea on how to contain both Barbra Banda and Rachael Kundananji.

These are very strong Players, very skillful and fast. How do you contain such players? If it was one, yes we would suggest we give her attention and tight mark her. Now it’s two players! You can’t tight mark two players and that’s where they take it all.

They also have a difficult system, you don’t know how they play, you don’t know or have any ideas of their tactics, you will not see them play in Midfield the next moment you see balls out-wide. Banda and Kundananji running out everyone! That’s difficult to contain.

But we will have a game plan and try to cut ball supplies to the two and have a way to stop them from recieving balls.

No doubt they have the most expensive female footballer (Kundananji) in their squad and the most feared female forward currently (Banda) and that plays to their advantage. Because most defenders and opponents are frightened.

I would say they are like the 2002-04 Real Madrid GALACTICOS. You have Ronaldo, Raul, Figo, Zidane in one team? Opponents will be scared of you and have no one to tight mark.

We will do our best and try qualify to the Olympics