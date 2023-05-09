Mother Hires Assassin To Kill Her Children Over Inheritance

A 67-year-old Russian woman has been arrested by the police in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia’s second largest city, for hiring an assassin to kill her children over their inheritance.

According to Metro UK on Monday, she ordered the murder of her son and two daughters in order to become the sole owner of a family property.

She plotted with a friend, who assisted her in finding an assassin, who was later paid to do the job.

Her alleged deception was revealed on the day the hired killer was supposed to kill one of her daughters.

Police photos show a pile of cash that she allegedly took out to make the payment.

A ministry statement said, “Employees of the criminal investigation department of the Krasnoyarskoye Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia detained a suspect in organising the murder of her children.

“Operatives received information that a resident of the regional center, born in 1956, wishing to remain the sole owner of real estate, ordered the murder of her son, born in 1978, and daughters born in 1974.”