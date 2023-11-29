MOTHER KILLS HER SON AND COMMITS SUICIDE

A 32-year-old woman of Chasefu district has poisoned her two-year-old son to death and then committed suicide after talking tablets used to preserve maize grain.

Alice Liche of Kambwe village in Senior Chief Magodi’s area gave her son the poisonous tablets, which are used to preserve maize, which she also took and died

Eastern Province Police Commanding Offer Limpo Liywali has confirmed the development in a statement availed to ZANIS.

Mr. Liywali said on the material day around 19 hours, police received a report of suicide from 36-year-old Elias Mvula of the same village that his cousin Alice Liche had committed suicide by taking an unknown number of maize preservative tablets, which she also administered to her two-year-old son before she died.

He says brief facts on the matter are that on 26 November 2023, Alice arrived at her village in the late afternoon together with her child from Hoya trading center, where she was doing her business and was welcomed by her mother.

Mr. Liywali explained that at around 17:30 hours, her mother got surprised to see her daughter vomiting inside the house where she was seated with her son and that beside her, were some four tablets used to preserve maize.

He further said the mother also noticed that her grandchild was unconscious.

The Eastern Province Police Chief said it was at this point that the two were rushed to Kanyanga Rural Health Center where they were admitted and both died in the evening.

ZANIS