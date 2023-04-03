MOTHER TO 15 YEAR OLD FOOTBALLER WHO WAS ALLEGEDLY DEFILED BY HER STEPFATHER SPEAKS AGAINST DAUGHTER IN COURT

By Tryford Bukowa JR

Mother to the 15 year old footballer who was allegedly defiled by her stepfather, stepbrother and Uncle has told the Choma Magistrate Court that she loves her husband so much and believes he cannot commit such an offense.

This is a matter in which Joseph Bwalya, 55 and Ben Bwalya, 20, stand charged with two counts of defilement contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

The 32 year old mother to the victim who is also the wife to the first accused person described her daughter as very stubborn who once attacked her and her husband when she tried to advice on her behaviour.

She told the court that her daughter had a boyfriend whom she was sexually intimate with and later contracted a Sexually Transmitted Disease- STI-.

The victim’s mother, however, testified that her daughter had once complained that her step brother who is the second accused would sexually harass her, allegations he refused.

She further alleged that her husband is been implicated because her daughter has always been moody from the time her biological father died and vowed to ruin her marriage.

And Choma General Hospital Clinical Officer Nalumino Nalumino who treated the victim testified that the juvenile was found with a pelvic inflammatory disease and an STI with a bruised vagina.

Nalumino also told the court that the findings were consistent with the allegations that she was sexually assaulted.

Magistrate Ethel Phiri who is presiding over the matter has since adjourned the matter to 20th April 2023 for continuation of trial while the two accused persons are remanded in custody after they failed to meet bail conditions.

