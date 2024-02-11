MOURINHO WANTS VAR HEADQUARTERS TO BE MOVED TO AFRICA

“I have watched AFCON more than European football. They are simply teaching us to be honest. In AFCON VAR is used exactly the way it should be used.

They do not use it to help the money magnet teams or famous teams. This is why you saw the best out of every team . Because they know VAR is not hired behind the scenes but is for everyone. They listen even to their Players if the Ref missed something and go check.

In Europe if I as a coach or a player plead with a ref to go check something, it is a red card for doing that. The headquarters for VAR needs to be in CAF”