Mozambican wife kills hubby’s Zambian side chick

AN INTERNATIONAL love triangle involving Zambia and Mozambique has ended in death for a 30-year Zambian woman.

Three Mozambican nationals have been arrested for the murder of Constance Lungu of INDECO compound in Luangwa District who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mozambique two months ago.

The grim discovery was made after police received information on July 21, 2023, while Constance was reported to have died between July 19 and July 21 in the remote area of Zumbu.

Constance was laid to rest in Luangwa on July 23, 2023.

However, police yesterday stumbled upon a plot twist yesterday evening in Luangwa after they received a report from their counterparts at Zumbu Police Station – Three suspects, all Mozambicans, had been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Constance.

The evidence points to a tragic tale of a love affair gone horribly wrong.

According to sources, a married Mozambican man had been involved in a romantic relationship with Constance.

While they continued in their entanglement, the man’s wife found out and conspired with two men, and together they executed a plan of sending Constance to the land of the dead.

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the arrest of the three suspects who are all Mozambique nationals.

The trio is in police custody at Zumbu, awaiting their court appearance.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba