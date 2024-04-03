Mozambique bans import of dog breeds deemed dangerous

Mozambique’s agriculture ministry has banned the import of dog breeds considered to be dangerous.

The decision is aimed at combatting the numerous dog attacks that have been reported all over the Southern African country.

Dog bites are common in Mozambique. In the first half of last year, around 9,000 people were bitten, a reduction of 21% from 2022.

Some of the attacks have ended in serious injuries, amputations and even death.

The ban affects 26 breeds, including pit bulls, Rottweilers, bull terriers, bullmastiffs, German Shepherds, and Boerboels.

The measure however excludes dogs used by public security agencies, private security companies and disaster and rescue services.

Guide dogs and companion dogs for disabled people are also exempt.

All banned breeds that are already in the country, as well as their cross-breeds, must be registered with the authorities within 60 days.