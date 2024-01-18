MP from New Zealand resigned after being caught on camera shoplifting

A Green MP from New Zealand had to quit because she was caught stealing clothes from expensive stores in Auckland and Wellington.

Golriz Ghahraman, who is 43 years old, has quit her job as the party’s justice spokesperson right away. She is leaving because of a scandal and says she is fully responsible for what happened.

The MP was accused of stealing from a shop called Scotties Boutique in Auckland on December 23rd.

Another possible incident at Scotties has come up and is being looked into.

New Zealand politician Golriz Ghahraman reportedly accused of taking things from a fancy shop without paying for them.

The people who own and work at Scotties Boutique chose not to talk publicly about the accusations against Ms. Ghahraman, even though the NZ Herald claims to have seen CCTV footage of the incident.

More accusations came out against Ms. Ghahraman from a store in Wellington called Cre8iveworx. The fancy store told the police that the MP was caught stealing on October 26th.

The MP was first accused of something on January 10 by Newstalk ZB Plus. The police said they were looking into a claim, but they couldn’t identify anyone involved.

In her first time talking publicly since the accusations came out, Gharaman said she is having mental health issues because of her job and a mental health expert has confirmed it.

She said: “My work is making my mental health very bad. ” This has made me do things that aren’t like me at all. I’m not trying to make excuses for what I did, but I want to tell you why I did it.

People have the right to expect that their elected leaders will behave well. I didn’t make it.