MPEZENI CALLS FOR PEACE

Paramount Chief MPEZENI of the Ngoni people in Eastern Province says he is not aware of the existence of a group called UMODZI KUM’MAWA which claims to be advocating for development in the region.

Paramount Chief MPEZENI says he cannot give further comments on the grouping because he has only learnt about it on social media.

In his end of year briefing at Ephendukeni palace today, the Paramount Chief said people in the province are pre-occupied with developmental activities.

He has appealed to politicians not to divide the people but to focus on development.

ZNBC