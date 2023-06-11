MPONGWE MAN ARRESTED FOR SODOMISING 6-YEAR-OLD STEPDAUGHTER

Police in Masaiti District of Central Province have arrested a 36-year-old man for sodomising his six-year-old stepdaughter.

Anderson Kayola of Kapelembe area in Kayola Village of Chief Malembeka’s Chiefdom in Mpongwe District is alleged to have sodomised his six-year-old stepdaughter against the order of nature.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba has disclosed the sad incident to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS).

Mr Mwemba explained that the suspect had a marital dispute with his wife Rebbeca Chibwili 40, which led to her eventually leaving home and left her daughter with the husband.

He said it was at that point that Kayola took advantage of the girl and sodomised her against the order of nature from their bedroom on two different occasions and warned the victims not to disclose the incident to anyone.

“The victim later sneaked from home and went to inform her aunt Evelyn Kayola who stays within kayola village about the ordeal, who also then informed the Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) and Mr Kayola was apprehended.

Mr Mweemba said the victim was issued with a medical report form and rushed to St. Theresa Mission Hospital where she is admitted and in stable condition.

He said Kayola has since been arrested and detained at Masaiti Police Station.