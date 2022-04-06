Umar Muda, a member of the House of Representatives has introduced a bill to prohibit cross-dressing in Nigeria.

The bill, read on the floor of the House on Tuesday, April 5, seeks to ban cross-dressing with the exemption of those using it for entertainment.

If the proposed law is passed, cross-dressers will be sentenced to 6 months in prison.

“A person engaging in cross-dressing is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment of 6 months or to a fine of five hundred thousand naira,” the bill says.

The bill seeks to amend the same-sex marriage (prohibition) act of 2013 by including cross-dressing as one of the offences under the act.

Recall that same-sex couples and gay persons face 14 years in jail if convicted by a court.