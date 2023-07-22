MPs INVOLVEMENT IN IMPLEMENTATION OF CDF, VERY IMPORTANT- SUNDAY CHANDA.

…….says the council is only but an implementing agency.

Lusaka…….Friday, July 21st, 2023 [SMART EAGLES]

Kanchibiya Lawmaker Sunday Chanda has emphasised that Members of Parliament have a critical role to play in the implementation of the Constituency Development Fund-CDF.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s let the people talk, Hon Chanda said successful operation of any CDF project is contingent upon a strong MP’s involvement and leadership.

He said it is for that reason that he is very involved in the implementation of CDF in Kanchibiya Constituency.

Hon Chanda said CDF is constituency development Fund adding that if he fails to deliver, the blame will be on him.

He said the council is only but an implementing agency.

“Whether we are constructing a toilet ,road or bridge, I know what is happening….. there are places in Kanchibiya and they have never known what it feels like to have a clinic, they have a health centre now. The moment you leave the project to a technocrat you have a challenge. An MP has a role to play in facilitating popular participation in this process. If resources for CDF are to be used efficiently, the involvement of an MP is cardinal. The only process I do not interfere with is procurement. But the moment a contractor moves on site I get their contact. I need to know the progress,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Chanda said If someone came to Kanchibiya and said CDF is a scam, he would point at projects that have been done under the CDF

He said it is important to understand that CDF is a distributive tool for resources meant to bring development to the people.

“One thing that has helped us is to ensure that there is transparency. Programme identification, selection of projects, awarding contracts, moving politics away from the equation. If someone comes to me and say they want to be awarded because of being from a political party. I dismiss them. We still building capacity in our people. We have made a commitment to ensure that all the schools have desks by the end of August,” he said.