MPS To Remove Miles Sampa As APNAC Chairperson For Hiring His Girlfriend As Secretary- Munir Zulu

MPS TO REMOVE MILES SAMPA AS APNAC CHAIRPERSON FOR HIRING IS GIRLFRIEND AS SECRETARY

Deputy Chair of APNAC, Hon. Munir Zulu wrote;

“He earns the same amount of salary like me but he has now recruited his girlfriend to be the secretary for APNAC. We are removing him as chair.”

The African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) is an organization which aims to coordinate, involve and strengthen the capacities of African parliamentarians to fight corruption and promote good governance.

Since its formation in 1999 in Kampala, Uganda, APNAC has promoted accountability, transparency, and public participation in the processes of government, as the best ways to control corruption.

As the elected representatives of the people, MPs play an essential leadership role in combating corruption throughout the legislative process, and in their oversight and representative functions.