MR FIXER IN A FIX- Fred M’membe

MR FIXER IN A FIX

Reading a Facebook posting by United States Ambassador to Zambia Gonzales about his meeting with People’s Republic of China’s Ambassador to Zambia Du, it’s very clear that Mr Hakainde Hichilema will not get from the West what he might have thought they will give him.



Mr Hichilema has no sensible alternative but to quickly visit China and beg for help. He has to make U-turn. This is what happens to opportunists! This is usually the ending for opportunists!



Mr Fixer is in a fix!

Fred M’membe,

President of the Socialist Party