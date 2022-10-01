MR GAY NAMIBIA WILL BE CROWNED TODAY

AFTER a three year hiatus, the Mr Gay Namibia (MGN) pageant is back.

Mr Gay Namibia 2022 will be crowned at the NamPower Convention Centre in Windhoek. The event kicks of at 18h00, and will see 26-year-old Jason-Lee Mckay handing over the title to the a new winner.

Ten participants will compete for the crown, with the winner taking part in Mr Gay World, in Cape Town, South Africa, from 9 to 16 October.

Wendelinus Hamutenya-Jeremia, the director of MGN, said he is very excited to stage the event.

“Now that the contest is back l feel all sorts of positive vibes. l feel energised, excited and very expectant. Having to watch the members of the community showcase their talent and embrace themselves, regardless of the discrimination, gives me hope that they can live their authentic life to its fullest,” he said.

The winner receives a trophy, gifts valued at N$30 000, as well as accommodation and flights to compete in Mr Gay World,” said Hamutenya-Jeremia.

MGN is a registered non-profit organisation that focuses on LGBTQI+ rights in Namibia.

The winner of the pageant will be a spokesperson for the LGBTQI+ community, both at home and abroad.

Mr Gay Namibia will serve as a visible role model for the gay community and engage in community activities with the purpose of advancing an inclusive human rights agenda in Namibia, he said.

“We want to create a positive image of the gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender community and to promote a Namibian society where all people are accepted as human beings with equal importance,” Hamutenya-Jeremia said.

Mckay feels the platform allows the community to meet in a professional space.

He said his time as Mr Gay Namibia was beyond his expectations, meeting new people and seeing new places.

Mckay said during his reign, he focused on bringing love and self acceptance back.

“Many people are judged and not accepted. My two best moments were when I was the first Mr Gay Namibia to paint the sidewalk at the Brewers Market in Windhoek. It was also an honour to meet and greet with the former Mr Gay World, Louw Breytenbach.

“To my successor, I believe in you. You have my love and support all the way. You are called for greatness and your year is going to be a breakthrough. Always remember to be who you want to be and not what others want to see,” Mckay said.

McKay was born in Keetmanshoop. The modelling director, real estate agent and founder of Aqua International Management Namibia and South Africa, said although his reign is over he will still work hard to help develop the industry.

PICTURE: 10 top contestants of Mr Gay Namibia. Picture courtesy of The Namibian