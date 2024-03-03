“Mr Ibu” John Okafor Has Died: Six Things You Did Not Know About The Nollywood Legend

Nollywood actor and comedian John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, died on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 62.

He succumbed to a cardiac arrest at Evercare Hospital in Lagos after battling with a mysterious illness that led to the amputation of one of his legs.

Mr Ibu was one of Nollywood’s most beloved and prolific actors, appearing in over 200 movies. He was best known for his roles in the Mr Ibu series and other comedy classics such as Police Recruit, 9 Wives, Ibu in Prison, and Keziah.

In 2023, Okafor suffered from a strange and dangerous illness, which caused his blood cells to die and his leg to clot. He underwent seven surgeries, and eventually, doctors amputated his leg.

As the continent mourns the loss of a great entertainer, here are six things you may not know about Mr Ibu.

He Lost His Family Members In One Incident Growing Up

Mr Ibu’s father and five family members died after the family was poisoned. He then moved to stay with his elder brother. John did various menial jobs to support himself and help his brother’s family.

“Mr Ibu” John Okafor Had No Intention Of Becoming An Actor

Mr Ibu never envisioned a career in acting. He initially wanted to be a boxer, a footballer, or a soldier, but none of these dreams materialised. He worked as a hairdresser, a photographer, and a crate maker before he was introduced to acting by a friend, Peter Iwegbu, who was a scriptwriter.

Okafor auditioned for a role in a soap opera called New Masquerade and got his first acting job. His breakthrough came in 2004 when he starred in the comedy film Mr Ibu, which earned him his famous nickname.

He Was Married Twice And Had Seven Children.

Mr Ibu was married to his first wife, Ngozi, for ten years, and they had three children together. However, their marriage ended in a divorce after he accused her of infidelity and witchcraft. He then married his second wife, Stella Maris, and they had four children together.

Mr Ibu’s Ex-Wife Once Kidnapped His Wife And Child

He once revealed that his ex-wife abducted his wife and son. She released them ten days later after the actor paid a ransom. Okafor’s son died a year later, and it was discovered that he was poisoned.

John Okafor Survived Several Near-Death Experiences, Including Poisoning And Robbery

Mr Ibu had a history of health challenges, which he attributed to spiritual attacks and enemies. In 2012, he claimed that his staff poisoned him and almost died. He said he vomited blood and was rushed to the hospital, where he spent several weeks.

In 2018, Okafor said he was robbed at his home in Lagos, and the gunmen shot him in the chest, but he miraculously survived. He also said he lost his memory for three days and was taken to Enugu for treatment. In 2020, he revealed that he had a stroke but recovered after prayers from a pastor.

The Philanthropist And Peace Ambassador

Mr Ibu was not only a successful entertainer but also a generous and compassionate person. He was involved in several humanitarian and charitable causes, such as donating to orphanages, empowering the youth, and supporting the less privileged.

Mr Ibu will be remembered as a legend of Nollywood and a source of joy and laughter for millions of people. May his soul rest in peace.